Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) Sets New 52-Week High at $307.85

Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $307.85 and last traded at $305.70, with a volume of 3345 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $304.72.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Everest Re Group from $331.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Everest Re Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $300.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Everest Re Group from $310.00 to $330.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Everest Re Group in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $317.50.

The firm has a market cap of $12.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.62. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $289.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $277.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33.

Everest Re Group ( NYSE:RE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The insurance provider reported $9.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.23 by ($0.11). Everest Re Group had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 11.62%. The firm had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.12) EPS. Research analysts predict that Everest Re Group, Ltd. will post 33.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 16th were issued a $1.55 dividend. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 15th. Everest Re Group’s payout ratio is currently 17.96%.

In other Everest Re Group news, VP Sanjoy Mukherjee sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.00, for a total transaction of $118,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director William F. Galtney, Jr. sold 3,278 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.67, for a total value of $1,001,986.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RE. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Everest Re Group in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Everest Re Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Everest Re Group by 28.1% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 228 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Everest Re Group by 37.4% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 246 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Everest Re Group in the third quarter valued at about $63,000. 92.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Everest Re Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, and internationally. The company operates through Reinsurance Operations and Insurance Operations segments. The Reinsurance Operations segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States, Bermuda, Ireland, Canada, Singapore, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom.

