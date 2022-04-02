Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) Shares Acquired by BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC

BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) by 31.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,697 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 648 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $245,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Everence Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 20.9% in the fourth quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,280 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,845,000 after purchasing an additional 3,510 shares during the period. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eversource Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,003,000. Dearborn Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eversource Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Stevens Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Eversource Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,444,000. Finally, TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eversource Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 80.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ES. Wolfe Research lowered Eversource Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $87.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Eversource Energy in a report on Monday, March 28th. Bank of America lowered Eversource Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Eversource Energy in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Eversource Energy from $95.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.22.

Shares of NYSE:ES opened at $89.84 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. Eversource Energy has a 52-week low of $78.44 and a 52-week high of $92.66. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.56. The company has a market capitalization of $30.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.42.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.02). Eversource Energy had a net margin of 12.34% and a return on equity of 9.29%. The company had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Eversource Energy will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd were given a $0.6375 dividend. This is an increase from Eversource Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 2nd. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.03%.

In related news, VP Jay S. Buth sold 725 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.97, for a total transaction of $60,153.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Cotton M. Cleveland sold 1,859 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total value of $156,156.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,930 shares of company stock worth $495,504 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

