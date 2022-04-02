Everspin Technologies (NASDAQ:MRAM) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Everspin Technologies (NASDAQ:MRAM – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Everspin Technologies from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd.

Get Everspin Technologies alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:MRAM opened at $8.47 on Thursday. Everspin Technologies has a 1-year low of $4.78 and a 1-year high of $14.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.56 and a quick ratio of 2.94. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.12. The company has a market capitalization of $168.49 million, a PE ratio of 38.50 and a beta of 1.23.

Everspin Technologies ( NASDAQ:MRAM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.19. Everspin Technologies had a return on equity of 20.18% and a net margin of 7.88%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.08) earnings per share.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MRAM. AIGH Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Everspin Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $17,572,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its position in Everspin Technologies by 764.5% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 798,842 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,027,000 after purchasing an additional 706,433 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Everspin Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $6,441,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Everspin Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $2,407,000. Finally, EAM Global Investors LLC purchased a new position in Everspin Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $1,979,000. 33.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Everspin Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Everspin Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of magnetoresistive random access memory (MRAM) solutions. Its products include Toggle MRAM, Spin-transfer Torque MRAM, nvNITRO Solutions, and Embedded MRAM. The company was founded by Saied Tehrani in June 2008 and is headquartered in Chandler, AZ.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Everspin Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everspin Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.