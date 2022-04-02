Evonik Industries AG (FRA:EVK) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Evonik Industries AG (FRA:EVK – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the sixteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and one has assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €32.72 ($35.96).

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on EVK. Warburg Research set a €36.00 ($39.56) price target on Evonik Industries in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Barclays set a €34.00 ($37.36) price objective on Evonik Industries in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Baader Bank set a €33.00 ($36.26) price objective on Evonik Industries in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €36.00 ($39.56) price objective on Evonik Industries in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, UBS Group set a €34.00 ($37.36) price objective on Evonik Industries in a report on Monday, March 28th.

Get Evonik Industries alerts:

Shares of EVK stock traded down €0.04 ($0.04) on Monday, reaching €25.14 ($27.63). 558,566 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. Evonik Industries has a 52 week low of €26.78 ($29.43) and a 52 week high of €32.97 ($36.23). The company’s fifty day simple moving average is €27.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is €27.65.

Evonik Industries AG engages in the specialty chemicals business. It operates through Specialty Additives, Nutrition & Care, Smart Materials, Performance Materials, and Services segments. The Specialty Additives segment provides polyurethane additives, organically modified silicones, isophorones, epoxy curing agents, oil additives, fumed silicas, matting agents, TAA and TAA derivatives, and acetylenic diol-based surfactants for consumer goods and specialized industrial applications.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Evonik Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evonik Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.