Exane Derivatives Acquires 388 Shares of Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH)

Exane Derivatives lifted its stake in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,269 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives’ holdings in Invitation Homes were worth $239,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new stake in Invitation Homes in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Invitation Homes in the third quarter worth $36,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Invitation Homes during the third quarter valued at $55,000. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new position in Invitation Homes during the third quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its stake in Invitation Homes by 51.9% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 658 shares during the last quarter. 93.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Invitation Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Invitation Homes from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Invitation Homes from $48.50 to $44.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 11th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Invitation Homes in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Invitation Homes from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.37.

INVH traded up $0.86 on Friday, hitting $41.04. 3,000,536 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,840,461. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.94 billion, a PE ratio of 91.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.93. Invitation Homes Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.07 and a 12 month high of $45.80.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.26). Invitation Homes had a net margin of 13.08% and a return on equity of 2.85%. The company had revenue of $520.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $523.34 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Invitation Homes Inc. will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 11th. This is a positive change from Invitation Homes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 195.56%.

Invitation Homes Profile

Invitation Homes is the nation's premier single-family home leasing company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, "Together with you, we make a house a home," reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

