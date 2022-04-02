Exane Derivatives Acquires 5,334 Shares of Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN)

Exane Derivatives raised its position in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN – Get Rating) by 21,336.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,359 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,334 shares during the quarter. Exane Derivatives’ holdings in Cerner were worth $498,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Cerner by 35.4% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 18,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,299,000 after buying an additional 4,812 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Cerner by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,691,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,314,000 after acquiring an additional 12,259 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Cerner by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 954,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,306,000 after buying an additional 128,800 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in Cerner by 34.3% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 762,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,275,000 after buying an additional 195,006 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance grew its stake in Cerner by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 5,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 83.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Tracy L. Platt sold 7,769 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.40, for a total transaction of $725,624.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ CERN opened at $93.49 on Friday. Cerner Co. has a 52 week low of $69.08 and a 52 week high of $93.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $27.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $92.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.47.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. Cerner had a net margin of 9.64% and a return on equity of 21.44%. Cerner’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cerner Co. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 19th. Investors of record on Monday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 25th. Cerner’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.38%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CERN. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Cerner from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cerner in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. cut Cerner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cerner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered Cerner from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $86.00 to $95.00 in a report on Monday, December 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Cerner currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.38.

Cerner Corp. designs, develops, markets, installs, hosts and supports health care information technology, health care devices, hardware and content solutions for health care organizations and consumers. The company also provides value-added services, including implementation and training, remote hosting, operational management services, revenue cycle services, support and maintenance, health care data analysis, clinical process optimization, transaction processing, employee wellness programs and third party administrator services for employer-based health plans.

