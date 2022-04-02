Exane Derivatives Cuts Stake in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Exane Derivatives lowered its position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) by 22.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 904 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 256 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives’ holdings in Ecolab were worth $212,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ecolab in the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Stableford Capital II LLC raised its stake in shares of Ecolab by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC now owns 3,881 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $748,000 after acquiring an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. Vahanian & Associates Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ecolab in the 4th quarter valued at about $262,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in Ecolab by 22.6% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 9,652 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,264,000 after acquiring an additional 1,777 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in Ecolab by 127.9% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 142,395 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,404,000 after acquiring an additional 79,900 shares during the last quarter. 74.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ECL traded up $3.81 during trading on Friday, hitting $180.37. The stock had a trading volume of 1,166,720 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,667,211. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.83, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.32. Ecolab Inc. has a twelve month low of $154.85 and a twelve month high of $238.93. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $177.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $208.21.

Ecolab ( NYSE:ECL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The basic materials company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.36 billion. Ecolab had a net margin of 8.87% and a return on equity of 19.87%. The business’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.23 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.17%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ECL. Zacks Investment Research raised Ecolab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $179.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Ecolab from $215.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Ecolab from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $230.00 to $191.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Ecolab from $220.00 to $205.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ecolab in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $206.00.

In other Ecolab news, Director Jeffrey M. Ettinger bought 5,000 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $179.39 per share, with a total value of $896,950.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

