Exane Derivatives Decreases Stock Holdings in Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE:FVRR)

Exane Derivatives trimmed its position in shares of Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE:FVRR – Get Rating) by 34.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,257 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,178 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives’ holdings in Fiverr International were worth $257,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FVRR. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of Fiverr International by 531.5% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 4,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $765,000 after purchasing an additional 3,529 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Fiverr International by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 2,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Fiverr International by 26.9% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 68,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,424,000 after buying an additional 14,435 shares during the period. Freemont Management S.A. increased its holdings in Fiverr International by 152.7% in the 3rd quarter. Freemont Management S.A. now owns 31,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,770,000 after buying an additional 19,087 shares during the period. Finally, IPG Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Fiverr International by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $857,000 after buying an additional 451 shares during the period. 57.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Fiverr International alerts:

Fiverr International stock traded up $0.88 during trading on Friday, reaching $76.95. The company had a trading volume of 503,173 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,097,025. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $124.44. Fiverr International Ltd. has a 1-year low of $55.82 and a 1-year high of $262.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a PE ratio of -42.74 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a current ratio of 2.48.

Fiverr International ( NYSE:FVRR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by ($0.08). Fiverr International had a negative net margin of 21.84% and a negative return on equity of 14.47%. The company had revenue of $79.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.82 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.04) EPS. Fiverr International’s revenue was up 42.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Fiverr International Ltd. will post -2.26 EPS for the current year.

FVRR has been the topic of several research reports. JMP Securities cut their price target on shares of Fiverr International from $150.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Fiverr International from $170.00 to $134.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Fiverr International from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Fiverr International from $205.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Fiverr International from $195.00 to $80.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.56.

About Fiverr International (Get Rating)

Fiverr International Ltd. develops an e-commerce platform that allows people to buy and sell digital services. It operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Europe, Asia Pacific, Rest of the World and Israel. The firm offers digital marketing, graphics and design, video and animation, writing and translation, and music and audio.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FVRR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE:FVRR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fiverr International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiverr International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.