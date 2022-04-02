Exane Derivatives Grows Position in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Exane Derivatives increased its holdings in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Get Rating) by 45.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,139 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 664 shares during the quarter. Exane Derivatives’ holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $341,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Agilent Technologies in the third quarter worth about $30,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 294.1% during the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 268 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000.

In related news, SVP Michael Tang sold 1,210 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.21, for a total transaction of $164,814.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on A. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $170.00 to $161.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $169.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $179.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $170.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $190.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Agilent Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $160.54.

NYSE A opened at $133.97 on Friday. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $123.06 and a one year high of $179.57. The company has a market cap of $40.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $135.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $148.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.19.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The medical research company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.04. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 27.04% and a net margin of 18.70%. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.06 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 4.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 5th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 4th. Agilent Technologies’s payout ratio is 21.32%.

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

