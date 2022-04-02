Exane Derivatives Has $129,000 Stock Position in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Exane Derivatives cut its holdings in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) by 25.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 329 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 115 shares during the quarter. Exane Derivatives’ holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $129,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Lululemon Athletica in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 88.1% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 79 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the third quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the third quarter valued at about $54,000. 81.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lululemon Athletica alerts:

NASDAQ LULU opened at $367.44 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $47.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.34. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 52 week low of $278.00 and a 52 week high of $485.83. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $319.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $380.64.

Lululemon Athletica ( NASDAQ:LULU Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 29th. The apparel retailer reported $3.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.27 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 34.83% and a net margin of 14.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.58 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 7.7 EPS for the current year.

Lululemon Athletica declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, March 29th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the apparel retailer to buy up to 2.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

LULU has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cowen lifted their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $491.00 to $507.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America lifted their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $420.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $518.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $515.00 to $470.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Lululemon Athletica in a research report on Monday, March 14th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $260.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lululemon Athletica currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $435.28.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile (Get Rating)

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women and men. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Lululemon Athletica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lululemon Athletica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.