Exane Derivatives Has $168,000 Holdings in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK)

Exane Derivatives lessened its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Get Rating) by 23.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 458 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 142 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives’ holdings in Deckers Outdoor were worth $168,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Deckers Outdoor during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. West Oak Capital LLC grew its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 60.0% during the 4th quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 80 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Deckers Outdoor during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Deckers Outdoor during the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 265.6% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 117 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DECK traded up $2.90 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $276.67. The stock had a trading volume of 294,218 shares, compared to its average volume of 449,331. The business’s fifty day moving average is $287.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $348.86. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a twelve month low of $231.88 and a twelve month high of $451.49. The company has a market cap of $7.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.29 and a beta of 0.87.

Deckers Outdoor ( NYSE:DECK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The textile maker reported $8.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.35 by $0.07. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 28.28% and a net margin of 14.00%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $8.99 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 15.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on DECK shares. BTIG Research boosted their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $480.00 to $487.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $475.00 to $450.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Deckers Outdoor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $388.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $525.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $447.55.

Deckers Outdoor Corp. engages in the business of designing, marketing, and distributing footwear, apparel, and accessories developed for both everyday casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It operates through the following segments: UGG Brand, HOKA Brand, Teva Brand, Sanuk Brand, Other Brands, and Direct-to-Consumer.

