Exane Derivatives Lowers Position in Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE:FVRR)

Exane Derivatives cut its holdings in Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE:FVRR – Get Rating) by 34.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,257 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,178 shares during the quarter. Exane Derivatives’ holdings in Fiverr International were worth $257,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Fiverr International by 2.6% during the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 2,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fiverr International during the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Fiverr International by 105.3% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Fiverr International by 12.7% during the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Fiverr International by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 41,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,756,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. 57.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fiverr International stock traded up $0.88 during trading on Friday, reaching $76.95. The company had a trading volume of 503,173 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,097,025. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $124.44. Fiverr International Ltd. has a 1-year low of $55.82 and a 1-year high of $262.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a PE ratio of -42.74 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a current ratio of 2.48.

Fiverr International ( NYSE:FVRR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by ($0.08). Fiverr International had a negative net margin of 21.84% and a negative return on equity of 14.47%. The company had revenue of $79.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.82 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.04) EPS. Fiverr International’s revenue was up 42.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Fiverr International Ltd. will post -2.26 EPS for the current year.

FVRR has been the topic of several research reports. JMP Securities cut their price target on shares of Fiverr International from $150.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Fiverr International from $195.00 to $80.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fiverr International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Fiverr International from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Fiverr International from $170.00 to $134.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.56.

Fiverr International Ltd. develops an e-commerce platform that allows people to buy and sell digital services. It operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Europe, Asia Pacific, Rest of the World and Israel. The firm offers digital marketing, graphics and design, video and animation, writing and translation, and music and audio.

