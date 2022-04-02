Exane Derivatives Raises Stake in Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM)

Exane Derivatives boosted its holdings in shares of Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating) by 34,700.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 696 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 694 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives’ holdings in Atlassian were worth $265,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Howard Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Atlassian during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,905,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its position in Atlassian by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 16,626 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,508,000 after acquiring an additional 632 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in Atlassian by 45.3% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 8,294 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,253,000 after acquiring an additional 2,584 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd increased its stake in Atlassian by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 343,850 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $131,107,000 after purchasing an additional 8,662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glynn Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Atlassian by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Glynn Capital Management LLC now owns 292,992 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $114,683,000 after purchasing an additional 7,273 shares in the last quarter. 86.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ TEAM traded up $11.92 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $305.75. 1,678,554 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,171,375. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $295.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $354.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -144.22 and a beta of 0.95. Atlassian Co. Plc has a 52 week low of $207.83 and a 52 week high of $483.13.

Atlassian ( NASDAQ:TEAM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The technology company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.26). Atlassian had a negative net margin of 21.84% and a negative return on equity of 23.70%. The firm had revenue of $688.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $642.47 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. Atlassian’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Atlassian Co. Plc will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on TEAM shares. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $500.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $472.00 to $414.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $500.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $500.00 to $430.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Atlassian in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $404.75.

Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its products include JIRA, a workflow management system for teams to plan, track, collaborate, and manage work, and projects; Jira Service Management, a service desk product for creating and managing service experiences for various service team providers, including IT, legal, and HR teams; Jira Align for enterprise agile planning; Opsgenie, an incident management tool that centralizes alerts and notifies right people at right time; and Statuspage for incident communication.

