Exane Derivatives Reduces Position in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)

Exane Derivatives trimmed its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) by 23.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,289 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Exane Derivatives’ holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $437,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ABC. Gemmer Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in AmerisourceBergen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new position in AmerisourceBergen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in AmerisourceBergen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in AmerisourceBergen in the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in AmerisourceBergen in the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 64.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AmerisourceBergen alerts:

ABC opened at $156.52 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $32.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.67, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.55. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a 1-year low of $111.34 and a 1-year high of $157.46. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $144.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $131.63.

AmerisourceBergen ( NYSE:ABC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $59.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.62 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a return on equity of 543.21% and a net margin of 0.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.18 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 10.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th were given a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 11th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.87%.

In other AmerisourceBergen news, EVP Gina Clark sold 43,704 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.71, for a total value of $6,717,741.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Elizabeth S. Campbell sold 14,034 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.89, for a total value of $1,935,148.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 180,710 shares of company stock worth $25,774,825 in the last ninety days. 28.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Argus lifted their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $140.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on AmerisourceBergen from $141.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on AmerisourceBergen from $130.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on AmerisourceBergen in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on AmerisourceBergen from $135.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.86.

AmerisourceBergen Profile (Get Rating)

AmerisourceBergen Corp. engages in the provision of pharmaceutical products and business solutions that improve access to care. It operates through the Pharmaceutical Distribution Services and Other segments. The Pharmaceutical Distribution Services segment distributes an offering of brand-name, specialty brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, and long-term care and alternate site pharmacies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AmerisourceBergen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AmerisourceBergen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.