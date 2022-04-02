Exane Derivatives Sells 16,968 Shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CKPT)

Exane Derivatives trimmed its position in Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CKPT – Get Rating) by 35.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 31,262 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,968 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives’ holdings in Checkpoint Therapeutics were worth $97,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Checkpoint Therapeutics by 13.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 935,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,087,000 after purchasing an additional 112,315 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Checkpoint Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Cordant Inc. acquired a new stake in Checkpoint Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Morgan Jess S & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Checkpoint Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $3,852,000. Finally, Capstone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Checkpoint Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $58,000. Institutional investors own 12.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Checkpoint Therapeutics alerts:

In other news, CFO William Garrett Gray sold 38,197 shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.89, for a total transaction of $72,192.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics from $17.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised their price target on shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics from $20.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th.

CKPT opened at $1.77 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $148.28 million, a P/E ratio of -2.39 and a beta of 1.63. Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $1.49 and a one year high of $4.64.

Checkpoint Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CKPT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.24). Checkpoint Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 21,145.52% and a negative return on equity of 106.91%. Research analysts forecast that Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

About Checkpoint Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients with solid tumor cancers. Its product portfolio include CK-301, CK-101, CK-103, CK-302, and Anti-CAIX. The company was founded on November 10, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CKPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CKPT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Checkpoint Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Checkpoint Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.