Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) Receives $30.50 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $30.56.

Several research analysts have issued reports on EXEL shares. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Exelixis from $34.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, March 14th. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on Exelixis from $52.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on Exelixis in a report on Thursday. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised Exelixis from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th.

Shares of EXEL stock traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $22.89. The company had a trading volume of 1,680,879 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,219,308. Exelixis has a 12 month low of $15.50 and a 12 month high of $25.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.24, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $20.08 and its 200 day moving average is $19.45.

Exelixis ( NASDAQ:EXEL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The biotechnology company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $451.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $357.17 million. Exelixis had a return on equity of 11.17% and a net margin of 16.10%. On average, research analysts expect that Exelixis will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Stelios Papadopoulos sold 84,515 shares of Exelixis stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.56, for a total transaction of $1,653,113.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jeffrey Hessekiel sold 4,717 shares of Exelixis stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $103,774.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 188,533 shares of company stock valued at $3,638,808 in the last 90 days. 3.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in Exelixis in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,443,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Exelixis by 1,351.2% in the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,732,065 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $57,756,000 after acquiring an additional 2,543,798 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Exelixis by 98.0% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,222,146 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $77,181,000 after acquiring an additional 2,089,846 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in Exelixis in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,838,000. Finally, Polar Capital Holdings Plc increased its stake in Exelixis by 42.1% in the third quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 4,071,968 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $86,081,000 after acquiring an additional 1,205,726 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.80% of the company’s stock.

Exelixis, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, commercialization, and discovery of new medicines for the treatment of cancer. It offers products under the brands of COMETRIQ, CABOMETYX, COTELLIC, and MINNEBRO. The company was founded by Corey S. Goodman and Stelios B.

