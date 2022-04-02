ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) Hits New 12-Month High at $146.25

ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $146.25 and last traded at $145.28, with a volume of 2778 shares. The stock had previously closed at $144.25.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America upgraded ExlService from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $132.00 to $143.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ExlService from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. StockNews.com upgraded ExlService from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Cowen upgraded ExlService from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on ExlService from $136.00 to $127.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $142.20.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $125.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $129.10. The stock has a market cap of $4.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.96.

ExlService ( NASDAQ:EXLS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The business services provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.05. ExlService had a return on equity of 19.27% and a net margin of 10.23%. The company had revenue of $295.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $290.53 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.98 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that ExlService Holdings, Inc. will post 4.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Narasimha Kini acquired 500 shares of ExlService stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $124.50 per share, for a total transaction of $62,250.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Anita Mahon acquired 1,150 shares of ExlService stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $138.05 per share, with a total value of $158,757.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 4,613 shares of company stock valued at $604,726 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.81% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of ExlService by 151.5% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 42,331 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,212,000 after buying an additional 25,502 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in ExlService by 32.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 170,142 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $20,948,000 after purchasing an additional 41,260 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in ExlService by 1,550.5% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 32,547 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,007,000 after purchasing an additional 30,575 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new stake in ExlService during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,645,000. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in ExlService during the 4th quarter valued at $684,000. 91.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ExlService Holdings, Inc operates as a data analytics, and digital operations and solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Insurance, Healthcare, Analytics, and Emerging Business segments. The company provides digital operations and solutions and analytics-driven services across the insurance industry in areas, such as claims processing, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business acquisition, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer service using digital technology, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced automation; digital customer acquisition services using a software-as-a-service delivery model through LifePRO and LISS platforms; subrogation services; and Subrosource software platform, an end-to-end subrogation platform.

