Expensify (NASDAQ:EXFY) Price Target Cut to $25.00

Expensify (NASDAQ:EXFY – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by equities researchers at Piper Sandler from $45.00 to $25.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 36.91% from the stock’s previous close. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Expensify’s Q1 2023 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.02 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.04 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on EXFY. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Expensify from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Expensify from $50.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Expensify in a report on Monday, December 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Expensify from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Expensify in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Expensify has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.33.

Get Expensify alerts:

Shares of EXFY opened at $18.26 on Thursday. Expensify has a one year low of $15.10 and a one year high of $51.06. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.13.

Expensify ( NASDAQ:EXFY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.38). Research analysts anticipate that Expensify will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Expensify in the 4th quarter valued at $42,064,000. Woodline Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Expensify in the 4th quarter valued at $5,192,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Expensify in the 4th quarter valued at $2,559,000. Light Street Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Expensify in the 4th quarter valued at $68,842,000. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Expensify in the 4th quarter valued at $761,000. Institutional investors own 16.35% of the company’s stock.

About Expensify (Get Rating)

Expensify, Inc provides a cloud-based expense management software platform to individuals, small businesses, and corporations in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables users to manage corporate cards, pay bills, generate invoices, collect payments, and book travel.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Expensify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expensify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.