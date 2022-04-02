Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Exponent from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th.

EXPO traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $108.34. The company had a trading volume of 371,886 shares, compared to its average volume of 282,201. The stock has a market cap of $5.65 billion, a PE ratio of 57.02 and a beta of 0.50. Exponent has a 12-month low of $83.49 and a 12-month high of $127.61. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $94.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $107.84.

Exponent ( NASDAQ:EXPO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $104.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.16 million. Exponent had a net margin of 21.70% and a return on equity of 25.48%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Exponent will post 1.8 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director George H. Brown bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $85.18 per share, with a total value of $170,360.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EXPO. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Exponent by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 526,713 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $46,989,000 after acquiring an additional 29,823 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in Exponent by 48.2% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 63,117 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,630,000 after acquiring an additional 20,527 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Exponent during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Exponent by 25.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,821 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Exponent by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,762 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $652,000 after buying an additional 637 shares during the last quarter. 89.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Exponent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a science and engineering consulting company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Engineering and Other Scientific, and Environmental and Health. The Engineering and Other Scientific segment provides services in the areas of biomechanics, biomedical engineering and sciences, buildings and structures, civil engineering, construction consulting, data sciences, electrical engineering and computer science, human factors, materials and corrosion engineering, mechanical engineering, polymer science and materials chemistry, thermal sciences, and vehicle engineering.

