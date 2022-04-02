Expro Group Holdings N.V. (NYSE:XPRO) Short Interest Update

Expro Group Holdings N.V. (NYSE:XPRO – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,130,000 shares, an increase of 29.1% from the February 28th total of 1,650,000 shares. Currently, 2.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 613,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.5 days.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on XPRO shares. Barclays reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Expro Group in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Expro Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, March 11th.

Shares of XPRO stock opened at $18.35 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.12 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business’s 50-day moving average is $16.19. Expro Group has a 52 week low of $11.74 and a 52 week high of $24.27.

In other news, Director D. Keith Mosing sold 35,000 shares of Expro Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $560,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 16.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in Expro Group in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new stake in Expro Group in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Expro Group in the 4th quarter worth about $147,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Expro Group in the 4th quarter worth about $148,000. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Expro Group in the 4th quarter worth about $154,000.

Expro Group Holdings NV engages in the provision of integrated services across the well’s lifecycle. It offers well construction, subsea well access, well flow management, and well intervention applications. The company was founded on October 1, 2021 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

