Extendicare (TSE:EXE) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $7.38

Extendicare Inc. (TSE:EXE – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$7.38 and traded as high as C$7.87. Extendicare shares last traded at C$7.80, with a volume of 113,937 shares trading hands.

EXE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Extendicare from C$8.00 to C$8.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. TD Securities restated a “hold” rating and set a C$8.00 price objective on shares of Extendicare in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Extendicare from C$8.25 to C$8.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Extendicare presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$8.43.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$7.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$7.38. The stock has a market cap of C$698.58 million and a P/E ratio of 60.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 527.44.

Extendicare ( TSE:EXE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported C($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$319.37 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Extendicare Inc. will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.15%. Extendicare’s dividend payout ratio is 375.00%.

Extendicare Company Profile (TSE:EXE)

Extendicare Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides care and services for seniors in Canada. The company offers long term care (LTC) services; retirement living services; and home health care services, such as nursing care, occupational, physical and speech therapy, and assistance with daily activities, as well as contract and consulting services to third parties.

