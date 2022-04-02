Exterran Co. (NYSE:EXTN) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Exterran Co. (NYSE:EXTN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 589,900 shares, a growth of 29.8% from the February 28th total of 454,400 shares. Currently, 1.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,520,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Exterran from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Atb Cap Markets restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Exterran in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Exterran in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

NYSE EXTN opened at $6.28 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.94 and a 200-day moving average of $4.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market cap of $209.23 million, a PE ratio of -1.80 and a beta of 0.19. Exterran has a 52-week low of $2.67 and a 52-week high of $6.74.

In other news, CFO David Alan Barta acquired 6,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.10 per share, with a total value of $34,680.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Flat Footed LLC acquired a new stake in Exterran in the 4th quarter worth about $4,492,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Exterran by 109.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 587,618 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,797,000 after purchasing an additional 307,138 shares in the last quarter. Robotti Robert raised its stake in Exterran by 147.8% in the 4th quarter. Robotti Robert now owns 501,750 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,496,000 after purchasing an additional 299,250 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Exterran by 264.5% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 375,857 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,789,000 after purchasing an additional 272,734 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AEGON USA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Exterran in the 4th quarter worth about $405,000. Institutional investors own 57.74% of the company’s stock.

About Exterran

Exterran Corp. engages in the provision of oil, gas, water and power markets solutions. It operates through the following segments: Contract Operations, Aftermarket Services and Product Sales. The Contract Operations segment offers compression, processing and treating services by operating natural gas compression equipment, crude oil and natural gas production, and process equipment.

