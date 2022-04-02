Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on XOM. TheStreet raised Exxon Mobil from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Barclays boosted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $91.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. MKM Partners boosted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $81.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $91.00 target price on Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.35.

Shares of XOM opened at $83.12 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $351.90 billion, a PE ratio of 15.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $80.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.01. Exxon Mobil has a 12-month low of $52.10 and a 12-month high of $91.50.

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $84.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.58 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 13.67% and a net margin of 8.07%. Exxon Mobil’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Exxon Mobil will post 7.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Exxon Mobil announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 1st that permits the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the oil and gas company to reacquire up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Exxon Mobil news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben sold 1,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.05, for a total value of $120,075,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Stephen A. Littleton sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.29, for a total value of $812,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Nvwm LLC raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Core Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 454.5% in the fourth quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 610 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. 51.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

