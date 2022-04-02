Falcon Gold (CVE:FG) Shares Up 10.5%

Falcon Gold Corp. (CVE:FG – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 10.5% on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.11 and last traded at C$0.11. 1,002,892 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 501% from the average session volume of 167,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.10.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$11.78 million and a PE ratio of -13.13. The company has a current ratio of 4.00, a quick ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$0.09 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.08.

About Falcon Gold (CVE:FG)

Falcon Gold Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in the Americas. Its projects include Central Canada Gold & Polymetalic Project that covers an area 10,392 ha located in North Ontario; Bruce Lake Property located in the Red Lake area of Northern Ontario; Camping Lake Property consists of 5 unpatented mining claims located within the Red Lake Mining District in Northwestern Ontario; and Spitfire and Sunny Boy claims covering an area of 502 ha located in south central British Columbia.

