Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) Given New $26.00 Price Target at Oppenheimer

Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Oppenheimer from $32.00 to $26.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Farfetch from $60.00 to $40.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. BTIG Research reduced their target price on shares of Farfetch from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Wedbush decreased their target price on Farfetch from $30.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Societe Generale raised Farfetch from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, March 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Farfetch from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $39.27.

NYSE FTCH traded up $0.67 during trading on Friday, hitting $15.79. 5,696,250 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,562,583. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. Farfetch has a 12 month low of $10.75 and a 12 month high of $54.15. The company has a market capitalization of $6.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.76 and a beta of 3.22.

Farfetch ( NYSE:FTCH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $665.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $673.31 million. Farfetch had a negative return on equity of 331.09% and a net margin of 64.79%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($6.53) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Farfetch will post -1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FTCH. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Farfetch during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Farfetch during the third quarter worth $42,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Farfetch by 40.0% in the third quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Farfetch by 51.5% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in Farfetch by 1,736.4% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 2,865 shares in the last quarter. 93.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Farfetch Ltd. engages in the retail of fashion and luxury goods. It offers womenswear, menswear, kidswear, vintage, fine watches, and fine jewelry. The company was founded by José Manuel Ferreira Neves in 2007 and launched in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

