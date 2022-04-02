Fast Retailing Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FRCOY) Short Interest Up 24.5% in March

Fast Retailing Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FRCOY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,800 shares, a growth of 24.5% from the February 28th total of 14,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 101,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Fast Retailing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:FRCOY opened at $50.80 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $53.77 and its 200 day moving average is $59.76. Fast Retailing has a fifty-two week low of $46.67 and a fifty-two week high of $85.28.

FAST RETAILING CO., LTD. operates as a holding company that engages in the management of its group companies which centers in casual wear. It operates through the following segments: UNIQLO Japan, UNIQLO International, GU, Global Brands, and Others. The UNIQLO Japan segment manages UNIQLO clothing business within the Japan.

