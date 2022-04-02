Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) Short Interest Update

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,080,000 shares, a growth of 33.3% from the February 28th total of 1,560,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 415,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.0 days.
Shares of RACE opened at $221.08 on Friday. Ferrari has a twelve month low of $178.87 and a twelve month high of $278.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $214.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $233.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.84 billion, a PE ratio of 41.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 3.69, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.
Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.31. Ferrari had a return on equity of 40.53% and a net margin of 19.47%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ferrari will post 5.27 EPS for the current year.
Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ferrari from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Ferrari from $305.00 to $277.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Kepler Capital Markets lowered Ferrari from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $210.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. While Besson remains convinced of the long-term attractiveness of the shares, the analyst expects profit taking in the coming months after a large outperformance over the last six months, he tells investors in a research note. Redburn Partners upgraded Ferrari from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Ferrari in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $257.55.
Ferrari N.V., through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, produces, and sells luxury performance sports cars. The company offers sports, GT, and special series cars; limited edition hyper cars; one-off and track cars; and Icona cars. It also provides racing cars, and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars.
