Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) Short Interest Update

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,080,000 shares, a growth of 33.3% from the February 28th total of 1,560,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 415,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.0 days.

Shares of RACE opened at $221.08 on Friday. Ferrari has a twelve month low of $178.87 and a twelve month high of $278.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $214.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $233.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.84 billion, a PE ratio of 41.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 3.69, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.31. Ferrari had a return on equity of 40.53% and a net margin of 19.47%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ferrari will post 5.27 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RACE. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI raised its position in shares of Ferrari by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Ferrari by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management raised its position in shares of Ferrari by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 3,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,033,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its position in shares of Ferrari by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 10,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,773,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sculati Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Ferrari by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sculati Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $745,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. 38.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ferrari from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Ferrari from $305.00 to $277.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Kepler Capital Markets lowered Ferrari from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $210.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. While Besson remains convinced of the long-term attractiveness of the shares, the analyst expects profit taking in the coming months after a large outperformance over the last six months, he tells investors in a research note. Redburn Partners upgraded Ferrari from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Ferrari in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $257.55.

Ferrari N.V., through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, produces, and sells luxury performance sports cars. The company offers sports, GT, and special series cars; limited edition hyper cars; one-off and track cars; and Icona cars. It also provides racing cars, and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars.

