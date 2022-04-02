Fidelity Magellan ETF (BATS:FMAG) Stock Price Down 1.2%

Fidelity Magellan ETF (BATS:FMAG – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 1.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $22.42 and last traded at $22.43. 6,648 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $22.70.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $21.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.37.

Get Fidelity Magellan ETF alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity Magellan ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $201,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity Magellan ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $214,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Fidelity Magellan ETF by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 1,849 shares during the period.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity Magellan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity Magellan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.