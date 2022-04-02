Financial Review: Origin Materials (OTCMKTS:ORGN) & FutureFuel (NYSE:FF)

Origin Materials (OTCMKTS:ORGN – Get Rating) and FutureFuel (NYSE:FF – Get Rating) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, risk, earnings and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Origin Materials and FutureFuel’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Origin Materials N/A -2.82% -1.09% FutureFuel 8.17% 8.93% 7.20%

Origin Materials has a beta of 0.4, indicating that its share price is 60% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, FutureFuel has a beta of 0.74, indicating that its share price is 26% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Origin Materials and FutureFuel, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Origin Materials 0 2 2 0 2.50 FutureFuel 0 0 1 0 3.00

Origin Materials currently has a consensus price target of $7.50, suggesting a potential upside of 11.61%. FutureFuel has a consensus price target of $1.30, suggesting a potential downside of 86.93%. Given Origin Materials’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Origin Materials is more favorable than FutureFuel.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

36.2% of Origin Materials shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 45.5% of FutureFuel shares are held by institutional investors. 40.8% of FutureFuel shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Origin Materials and FutureFuel’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Origin Materials N/A N/A $42.09 million N/A N/A FutureFuel $321.39 million 1.35 $26.25 million $0.66 15.08

Origin Materials has higher earnings, but lower revenue than FutureFuel.

Summary

FutureFuel beats Origin Materials on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Origin Materials Company Profile (Get Rating)

Origin Materials, Inc. operates as a carbon negative materials company. Its platform converts the carbon found in biomass into useful materials. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in West Sacramento, California.

FutureFuel Company Profile (Get Rating)

FutureFuel Corp., through its subsidiary, FutureFuel Chemical Company, manufactures and sells diversified chemical, bio-based fuel, and bio-based specialty chemical products in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Chemicals and Biofuels. The Chemicals segment provides various custom chemicals that are used in the agricultural chemical, coatings, chemical intermediates, industrial and consumer cleaning, oil and gas, and specialty polymers industries; and performance chemicals, such as polymer modifiers, glycerin products, and various specialty chemicals and solvents. The Biofuels segment is involved in the production and sale of biodiesel and petrodiesel blends; and the buying, sale, and shipping of refined petroleum products on common carrier pipelines. This segment markets its biodiesel products directly to customers through trucks, rail, and barges. FutureFuel Corp. is headquartered in Saint Louis, Missouri.

