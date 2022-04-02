Financial Review: Willamette Valley Vineyards (WVVI) versus Its Competitors

Willamette Valley Vineyards (NASDAQ:WVVI – Get Rating) is one of 30 publicly-traded companies in the “Beverages” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Willamette Valley Vineyards to similar businesses based on the strength of its institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, profitability and earnings.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Willamette Valley Vineyards and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Willamette Valley Vineyards $27.32 million $3.39 million 35.00 Willamette Valley Vineyards Competitors $11.49 billion $1.92 billion -19.35

Willamette Valley Vineyards’ competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Willamette Valley Vineyards. Willamette Valley Vineyards is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Willamette Valley Vineyards and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Willamette Valley Vineyards 8.96% 8.27% 3.41% Willamette Valley Vineyards Competitors -28.91% -141.93% -19.87%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Willamette Valley Vineyards and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Willamette Valley Vineyards 0 0 0 0 N/A Willamette Valley Vineyards Competitors 276 1287 1454 32 2.41

As a group, “Beverages” companies have a potential upside of 94.72%. Given Willamette Valley Vineyards’ competitors higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Willamette Valley Vineyards has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Risk and Volatility

Willamette Valley Vineyards has a beta of 0.94, suggesting that its stock price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Willamette Valley Vineyards’ competitors have a beta of 0.73, suggesting that their average stock price is 27% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

12.5% of Willamette Valley Vineyards shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 36.3% of shares of all “Beverages” companies are held by institutional investors. 9.0% of Willamette Valley Vineyards shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 17.8% of shares of all “Beverages” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Willamette Valley Vineyards Company Profile (Get Rating)

Willamette Valley Vineyards, Inc. engages in the production and sale of premium, super premium and ultra premium varietal wines. It operates through the Direct Sales and Distributor Sales segments. The Direct Sales segment includes retail sales made without use of an intermediary. The Distributor Sales segment involves the sales through third party where prices are given at a wholesale rate The company was founded by James W. Bernau in 1983 and is headquartered in Turner, OR.

