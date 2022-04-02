Financial Survey: SciPlay (NASDAQ:SCPL) versus BlueCity (NASDAQ:BLCT)

SciPlay (NASDAQ:SCPL – Get Rating) and BlueCity (NASDAQ:BLCT – Get Rating) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares SciPlay and BlueCity’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SciPlay 3.18% 7.79% 6.00% BlueCity -21.04% -34.14% -26.69%

This table compares SciPlay and BlueCity’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SciPlay $606.10 million 2.80 $19.30 million $0.78 16.96 BlueCity $158.06 million 0.31 -$34.00 million N/A N/A

SciPlay has higher revenue and earnings than BlueCity.

Volatility and Risk

SciPlay has a beta of 0.32, suggesting that its stock price is 68% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BlueCity has a beta of 1.11, suggesting that its stock price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

16.8% of SciPlay shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 25.9% of BlueCity shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.7% of SciPlay shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for SciPlay and BlueCity, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SciPlay 0 4 2 0 2.33 BlueCity 0 1 0 0 2.00

SciPlay currently has a consensus price target of $17.50, suggesting a potential upside of 32.28%. BlueCity has a consensus price target of $7.00, suggesting a potential upside of 428.30%. Given BlueCity’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe BlueCity is more favorable than SciPlay.

Summary

SciPlay beats BlueCity on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

SciPlay Company Profile (Get Rating)

SciPlay Corporation develops, markets, and operates a portfolio of social games for mobile and web platforms in North America and internationally. It offers social casino games, such as Jackpot Party Casino, Gold Fish Casino, Quick Hit Slots, 88 Fortunes Slots, MONOPOLY Slots, and Hot Shot Casino, as well as casual games comprising Bingo Showdown, Solitaire Pets Adventure, and Backgammon Live. The company's social casino games include slots-style game play, as well as table games-style game play; and casual games blend slots-style or bingo game play with adventure game features. It also offers titles and content from third-party licensed brands. The company was formerly known as SG Social Games Corporation and changed its name to SciPlay Corporation in March 2019. SciPlay Corporation was founded in 1997 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada. SciPlay Corporation is a subsidiary of Scientific Games Corporation.

BlueCity Company Profile (Get Rating)

BlueCity Holdings Limited operates a platform for LGBTQ community primarily under BlueCity brand in the People's Republic of China, India, South Korea, Thailand, and Vietnam. It operates Blued, a mobile app that offers various services to LGBTQ community, including live streaming, advertising, membership, merchandise sales, and other services. It also offers online health services. BlueCity Holdings Limited was founded in 2011 and is based in Beijing, China.

