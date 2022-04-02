First Advantage Co. Expected to Earn Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.20 Per Share (NYSE:FA)

First Advantage Co. (NYSE:FA – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of First Advantage in a research note issued on Wednesday, March 30th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst H. Mazari now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.20 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.17. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for First Advantage’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.30 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.04 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.34 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.14 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.31 EPS.

Get First Advantage alerts:

FA has been the subject of a number of other reports. Bank of America started coverage on First Advantage in a research note on Friday, March 11th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays decreased their price target on First Advantage from $30.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Advantage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.06.

FA stock opened at $20.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 4.26 and a current ratio of 4.26. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.55. First Advantage has a twelve month low of $14.76 and a twelve month high of $24.73.

First Advantage (NYSE:FA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.10.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Advantage by 82.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,157,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,128,000 after acquiring an additional 1,422,470 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in First Advantage by 90.1% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 109,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,077,000 after purchasing an additional 51,715 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in First Advantage by 20.4% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,410,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,898,000 after purchasing an additional 408,258 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in First Advantage by 70.0% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 25,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,000 after purchasing an additional 10,674 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in First Advantage by 61.7% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 34,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $660,000 after purchasing an additional 13,217 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.22% of the company’s stock.

First Advantage Company Profile (Get Rating)

First Advantage Corporation provides technology solutions for screening, verifications, safety, and compliance related to human capital worldwide. The company offers pre-onboarding products and solutions, such as criminal background checks, drug/health screening, extended workforce screening, FBI channeling, identity checks and biometric fraud mitigation tools, education/work history verification, driver records and compliance, healthcare credentials, executive screening, and screening products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for First Advantage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Advantage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.