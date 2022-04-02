First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNLC) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNLC – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the bank’s stock.

NASDAQ:FNLC traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $30.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,856. First Bancorp has a 12-month low of $26.97 and a 12-month high of $36.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $30.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market cap of $330.69 million, a P/E ratio of 9.09 and a beta of 0.55.

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNLC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter. First Bancorp had a net margin of 37.60% and a return on equity of 15.32%. The firm had revenue of $22.50 million during the quarter.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of First Bancorp by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,276 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC increased its holdings in First Bancorp by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 24,755 shares of the bank’s stock worth $721,000 after acquiring an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in First Bancorp by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 26,556 shares of the bank’s stock worth $834,000 after acquiring an additional 1,055 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in First Bancorp by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 9,782 shares of the bank’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 1,328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in First Bancorp by 117.3% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,619 shares of the bank’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 1,414 shares in the last quarter. 38.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The First Bancorp, Inc (Maine) is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers time and savings deposits, lending, automated teller machine processing, investment management, and trust services. The company was founded on January 15, 1985 and is headquartered in Damariscotta, ME.

