First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Several other research firms have also weighed in on FCF. B. Riley upgraded First Commonwealth Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Commonwealth Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of First Commonwealth Financial in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.67.

Shares of NYSE FCF opened at $15.23 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.50. The company has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 10.50 and a beta of 1.05. First Commonwealth Financial has a 12-month low of $12.36 and a 12-month high of $17.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

First Commonwealth Financial ( NYSE:FCF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.04. First Commonwealth Financial had a return on equity of 12.55% and a net margin of 34.51%. The firm had revenue of $96.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.09 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. First Commonwealth Financial’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that First Commonwealth Financial will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FCF. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First Commonwealth Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in First Commonwealth Financial during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in First Commonwealth Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $89,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in First Commonwealth Financial by 16.5% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,314 shares of the bank’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,034 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in First Commonwealth Financial during the third quarter worth approximately $105,000. Institutional investors own 67.70% of the company’s stock.

First Commonwealth Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides various consumer and commercial banking services in the United States. Its consumer services include personal checking accounts, interest-earning checking accounts, savings and health savings accounts, insured money market accounts, debit cards, investment certificates, fixed and variable rate certificates of deposit, mortgage loans, secured and unsecured installment loans, construction and real estate loans, safe deposit facilities, credit cards, credit lines with overdraft checking protection, IRA accounts, and automated teller machine (atm) services, as well as internet, mobile, and telephone banking services.

