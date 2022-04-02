First Community Bankshares (NASDAQ:FCBC) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of First Community Bankshares (NASDAQ:FCBC – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the bank’s stock.

FCBC has been the subject of a number of other reports. Piper Sandler cut shares of First Community Bankshares from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $37.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Community Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 28th.

Get First Community Bankshares alerts:

FCBC stock traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $28.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,883 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,703. The company’s 50 day moving average is $29.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.77. First Community Bankshares has a fifty-two week low of $27.77 and a fifty-two week high of $36.73. The stock has a market cap of $470.40 million, a PE ratio of 9.56 and a beta of 0.56.

First Community Bankshares ( NASDAQ:FCBC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.06). First Community Bankshares had a return on equity of 11.98% and a net margin of 36.65%. The company had revenue of $34.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.25 million. On average, research analysts forecast that First Community Bankshares will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO David D. Brown acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $28.90 per share, with a total value of $28,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FCBC. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of First Community Bankshares by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 16,711 shares of the bank’s stock worth $558,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in First Community Bankshares by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 7,897 shares of the bank’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Community Bankshares by 49.6% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,202 shares of the bank’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 730 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of First Community Bankshares by 10.5% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,520 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 807 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of First Community Bankshares by 2,163.6% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 996 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 952 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 38.52% of the company’s stock.

First Community Bankshares Company Profile (Get Rating)

First Community Bankshares, Inc operates as the financial holding company for First Community Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers demand deposit accounts, savings and money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement arrangements; commercial, consumer, and real estate mortgage loans, as well as lines of credit; various credit and debit cards, and automated teller machine card services; and corporate and personal trust services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Community Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Community Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.