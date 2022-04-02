First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the bank’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Financial Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 6th.

Shares of NASDAQ FFIN traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $44.50. 546,990 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 460,867. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $46.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.99 and a beta of 0.88. First Financial Bankshares has a 52 week low of $43.03 and a 52 week high of $55.00.

First Financial Bankshares ( NASDAQ:FFIN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $129.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.28 million. First Financial Bankshares had a net margin of 43.88% and a return on equity of 13.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that First Financial Bankshares will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Michael B. Denny acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $45.28 per share, with a total value of $452,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Johnny Trotter bought 2,500 shares of First Financial Bankshares stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $47.22 per share, with a total value of $118,050.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 17,212 shares of company stock valued at $785,094 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in First Financial Bankshares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,623,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,967,983 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $760,972,000 after purchasing an additional 761,656 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 567.4% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 710,293 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,638,000 after purchasing an additional 603,872 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 9.3% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,255,136 shares of the bank’s stock worth $149,573,000 after buying an additional 275,735 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in First Financial Bankshares by 285.9% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 291,953 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,415,000 after buying an additional 216,295 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.50% of the company’s stock.

First Financial Bankshares Company Profile

First Financial Bankshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking products and services in Texas. The company accepts checking, savings and money market accounts, and time deposits; commercial and industrial, municipal, agricultural, construction and development, farm, non-owner occupied and owner-occupied commercial real estate, residential, and consumer auto and non-auto loans to businesses, professional individuals, and farm and ranch operations.

