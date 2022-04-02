First Financial Northwest (NASDAQ:FFNW) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Financial Northwest (NASDAQ:FFNW – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “First Financial Northwest, Inc. is the parent company of First Financial Northwest Bank; an FDIC insured Washington State-chartered commercial bank headquartered in Renton, Washington, serving the Puget Sound Region through 14 full-service banking offices. “

Shares of First Financial Northwest stock opened at $17.19 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $156.91 million, a PE ratio of 13.33 and a beta of 0.50. First Financial Northwest has a 52-week low of $13.40 and a 52-week high of $17.95. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02.

First Financial Northwest ( NASDAQ:FFNW Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $12.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.45 million. First Financial Northwest had a return on equity of 7.66% and a net margin of 21.24%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that First Financial Northwest will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. This is a boost from First Financial Northwest’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. First Financial Northwest’s payout ratio is 37.21%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Greenwich Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in First Financial Northwest in the 4th quarter worth about $2,308,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in First Financial Northwest by 27.0% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 118,575 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,917,000 after purchasing an additional 25,184 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in First Financial Northwest by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 73,594 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,185,000 after purchasing an additional 1,211 shares in the last quarter. RSM US Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in First Financial Northwest by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. RSM US Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,458 shares of the bank’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 2,016 shares in the last quarter. Finally, River Oaks Capital LLC acquired a new position in First Financial Northwest in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. 49.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About First Financial Northwest

First Financial Northwest, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in attracting deposits from the general public and provides lending services. Through its subsidiary, First Savings Bank Northwest, it offers commercial banking services, dynamic savings, stored savings, loaned savings, commercial savings, checking accounts, and money market accounts.

