First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM) to Post FY2023 Earnings of $2.81 Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts

First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM – Get Rating) – DA Davidson increased their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of First Foundation in a report released on Wednesday, March 30th. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner now anticipates that the bank will post earnings of $2.81 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $2.63.

First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The bank reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $75.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.40 million. First Foundation had a return on equity of 13.36% and a net margin of 34.47%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on FFWM. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Foundation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Stephens assumed coverage on First Foundation in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on First Foundation in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.75.

Shares of First Foundation stock opened at $24.17 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 1.27. First Foundation has a fifty-two week low of $20.30 and a fifty-two week high of $29.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $25.79 and a 200 day moving average of $26.23.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 10th were paid a $0.11 dividend. This is a boost from First Foundation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 9th. First Foundation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.18%.

In related news, Director Diane M. Rubin acquired 1,000 shares of First Foundation stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $26.53 per share, for a total transaction of $26,530.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 12.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FFWM. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Foundation in the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Foundation in the fourth quarter valued at $165,000. Brookmont Capital Management raised its stake in First Foundation by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Brookmont Capital Management now owns 8,361 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Western Financial Corporation acquired a new stake in First Foundation in the third quarter valued at $209,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Foundation in the third quarter valued at $216,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.39% of the company’s stock.

First Foundation Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides personal banking, business banking, and private wealth management services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Banking and Wealth Management. The company offers a range of bank deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and time certificate of deposits; and loan products consisting of multifamily and single family residential real estate loans, commercial real estate loans, and commercial term loans and line of credits, as well as consumer loans, such as personal installment loans and line of credits, and home equity line of credits.

