First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.
FR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. TD Securities upgraded shares of First Industrial Realty Trust to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $19.50 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $13.75 to $13.25 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Mizuho lowered shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $54.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, First Industrial Realty Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.73.
NYSE FR opened at $63.44 on Thursday. First Industrial Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $46.65 and a 12 month high of $66.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.36 billion, a PE ratio of 30.50 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.54.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in First Industrial Realty Trust by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,557,041 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,029,877,000 after purchasing an additional 579,719 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,705,520 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $640,933,000 after purchasing an additional 199,158 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,281,548 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $417,519,000 after purchasing an additional 390,902 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,839,863 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $254,198,000 after buying an additional 153,903 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 132.5% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,189,479 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $144,944,000 after buying an additional 1,247,831 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.03% of the company’s stock.
About First Industrial Realty Trust (Get Rating)
First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, management, acquisition, sale, development and redevelopment of industrial real estate. The firm product portfolio includes bulk warehouse, regional warehouse, R&D/flex, and light industrial properties.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on First Industrial Realty Trust (FR)
- BlackBerry is Having Growing Pains That Will Keep it in Penny Stock Range
- 3 Stocks Under $50 a Share to Buy Now
- 3 Best Telemedicine Stocks for Investors
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/28 – 4/1
- Basset Furniture Industries Insider Buys Shares In Q1
Receive News & Ratings for First Industrial Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Industrial Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.