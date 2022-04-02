First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

FR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. TD Securities upgraded shares of First Industrial Realty Trust to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $19.50 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $13.75 to $13.25 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Mizuho lowered shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $54.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, First Industrial Realty Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.73.

NYSE FR opened at $63.44 on Thursday. First Industrial Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $46.65 and a 12 month high of $66.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.36 billion, a PE ratio of 30.50 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.54.

First Industrial Realty Trust ( NYSE:FR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.61. First Industrial Realty Trust had a net margin of 56.90% and a return on equity of 13.05%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that First Industrial Realty Trust will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in First Industrial Realty Trust by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,557,041 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,029,877,000 after purchasing an additional 579,719 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,705,520 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $640,933,000 after purchasing an additional 199,158 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,281,548 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $417,519,000 after purchasing an additional 390,902 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,839,863 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $254,198,000 after buying an additional 153,903 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 132.5% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,189,479 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $144,944,000 after buying an additional 1,247,831 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.03% of the company’s stock.

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, management, acquisition, sale, development and redevelopment of industrial real estate. The firm product portfolio includes bulk warehouse, regional warehouse, R&D/flex, and light industrial properties.

