First Mid Bancshares, Inc. to Post FY2022 Earnings of $3.64 Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts (NASDAQ:FMBH)

First Mid Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBH – Get Rating) – Research analysts at DA Davidson raised their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for First Mid Bancshares in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, March 30th. DA Davidson analyst M. Navas now expects that the bank will earn $3.64 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $3.55.

First Mid Bancshares (NASDAQ:FMBH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.04). First Mid Bancshares had a net margin of 20.31% and a return on equity of 11.26%. The business had revenue of $60.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.33 million.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut First Mid Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on First Mid Bancshares in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

FMBH opened at $38.61 on Friday. First Mid Bancshares has a 12-month low of $36.48 and a 12-month high of $45.84. The stock has a market cap of $789.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.50 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50 day moving average of $40.35 and a 200-day moving average of $41.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. First Mid Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 30.77%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in First Mid Bancshares by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,161,589 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,704,000 after purchasing an additional 5,101 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in First Mid Bancshares by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 442,383 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $18,929,000 after acquiring an additional 6,855 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in First Mid Bancshares by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 407,863 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $17,452,000 after acquiring an additional 48,272 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in First Mid Bancshares by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 318,862 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,644,000 after acquiring an additional 3,381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in First Mid Bancshares by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 276,068 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,812,000 after acquiring an additional 3,432 shares in the last quarter. 35.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Mid Bancshares, Inc, a financial holding company, provides community banking products and services to commercial, retail, and agricultural customers in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand deposits, savings accounts, money market deposits, and time deposits. The company's loan products include commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, agricultural and agricultural real estate, residential real estate, and consumer loans; and other loans comprising loans to municipalities to support community projects, such as infrastructure improvements or equipment purchases.

