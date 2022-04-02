First National Corp MA ADV Acquires 959 Shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (NYSEARCA:EFAX)

First National Corp MA ADV raised its holdings in SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (NYSEARCA:EFAX – Get Rating) by 30.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,158 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 959 shares during the quarter. First National Corp MA ADV owned 0.13% of SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF worth $349,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in EFAX. Fulcrum Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Fulcrum Capital LLC now owns 237,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,914,000 after acquiring an additional 20,767 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF during the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 18,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,530,000 after acquiring an additional 2,478 shares during the period. Gemmer Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF during the 4th quarter worth $7,774,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new position in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF during the 4th quarter worth $804,000.

Shares of EFAX opened at $77.58 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.69. SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF has a 52-week low of $69.53 and a 52-week high of $87.58.

