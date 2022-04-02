First National Corp MA ADV Acquires New Holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

First National Corp MA ADV acquired a new stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 4,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 22,919,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,173,944,000 after buying an additional 177,994 shares during the last quarter. Fund Evaluation Group LLC increased its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fund Evaluation Group LLC now owns 2,846,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,708,000 after purchasing an additional 124,492 shares during the period. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 995,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,981,000 after purchasing an additional 64,673 shares during the period. 55I LLC increased its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. 55I LLC now owns 726,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,194,000 after purchasing an additional 72,511 shares during the period. Finally, Krane Funds Advisors LLC increased its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 532.1% during the 3rd quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 694,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,574,000 after purchasing an additional 585,000 shares during the period.

Get Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:SCHO opened at $49.40 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.65. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.38 and a fifty-two week high of $51.33.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.