First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the solar cell manufacturer’s stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on FSLR. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on First Solar from $67.00 to $57.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on First Solar from $125.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Cowen decreased their target price on First Solar from $92.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Raymond James upgraded First Solar from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut their price target on First Solar from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “peer perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.71.

First Solar stock traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $84.01. 1,422,558 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,793,110. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.93 billion, a PE ratio of 19.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 22.59 and a beta of 1.38. First Solar has a fifty-two week low of $61.24 and a fifty-two week high of $123.13. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $90.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.47 and a current ratio of 4.39.

First Solar ( NASDAQ:FSLR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The solar cell manufacturer reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $907.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $924.98 million. First Solar had a return on equity of 8.06% and a net margin of 16.03%. First Solar’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that First Solar will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In other First Solar news, Director R Craig Kennedy sold 600 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.36, for a total transaction of $48,816.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO Markus Gloeckler sold 1,301 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.46, for a total value of $92,969.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 8,492 shares of company stock valued at $648,497. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FSLR. MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in First Solar by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 6,954 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $664,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust increased its position in First Solar by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 5,422 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $518,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in First Solar by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,905 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc increased its position in First Solar by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 3,441 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its position in First Solar by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 8,559 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $817,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. 71.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Solar, Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, marketing, and the distribution of photovoltaic solar power systems and solar modules. It operates through the Modules and Systems segments. The Modules segment involves the design, manufacture, and sale of cadmium telluride solar modules, which convert sunlight into electricity.

