First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL) Shares Bought by Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL – Get Rating) by 8.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,698 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 605 shares during the quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index were worth $274,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FDL. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index during the 3rd quarter worth about $48,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index during the 3rd quarter worth about $73,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 58.9% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,294 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 453,200.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,533 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 4,532 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA FDL traded up $0.34 on Friday, hitting $37.78. 482,316 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 457,383. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $36.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.12. First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index has a twelve month low of $32.31 and a twelve month high of $37.84.

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its net assets plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes in common stocks that comprise the Index.

