First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 297,200 shares, a decline of 18.5% from the February 28th total of 364,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 387,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.
SDVY stock opened at $27.85 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $28.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.24. First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a 12-month low of $26.66 and a 12-month high of $31.06.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 28th were paid a dividend of $0.073 per share. This represents a $0.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 25th.
