First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 297,200 shares, a decline of 18.5% from the February 28th total of 364,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 387,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

SDVY stock opened at $27.85 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $28.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.24. First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a 12-month low of $26.66 and a 12-month high of $31.06.

Get First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 28th were paid a dividend of $0.073 per share. This represents a $0.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 25th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SDVY. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF during the third quarter worth about $47,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF during the third quarter worth about $832,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 316.2% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 160,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,543,000 after purchasing an additional 122,083 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 88.9% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 18,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $535,000 after purchasing an additional 8,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RiverTree Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 6.1% during the third quarter. RiverTree Advisors LLC now owns 258,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,318,000 after purchasing an additional 14,953 shares in the last quarter.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.