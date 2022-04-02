FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV – Get Rating) (TSE:FSV) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $183.80.

FSV has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TD Securities cut their price objective on FirstService from $200.00 to $170.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. TheStreet cut FirstService from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Raymond James set a $200.00 price target on FirstService and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on FirstService in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $143.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com cut FirstService from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday.

Shares of FSV traded down $0.76 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $144.12. 39,410 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 92,294. The company has a market cap of $6.37 billion, a PE ratio of 47.10 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $145.74 and its 200-day moving average is $173.79. FirstService has a 52 week low of $130.56 and a 52 week high of $202.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46.

FirstService ( NASDAQ:FSV Get Rating ) (TSE:FSV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.18. FirstService had a return on equity of 18.15% and a net margin of 4.16%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that FirstService will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a $0.2025 dividend. This represents a $0.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. This is a positive change from FirstService’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. FirstService’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.47%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FSV. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of FirstService by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 19,043 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,261,000 after purchasing an additional 2,524 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of FirstService by 181.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 57,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,805,000 after purchasing an additional 36,849 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of FirstService by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 127,491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,834,000 after purchasing an additional 12,560 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of FirstService by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 106,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,324,000 after purchasing an additional 1,724 shares during the period. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its stake in FirstService by 26.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 3,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $590,000 after buying an additional 691 shares during the period. 68.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FirstService Corp. engages in the provision of property services. It operates through the FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands segments. The FirstService Residential segment offers residential property management services in North America. The FirstService Brands segment covers residential and commercial customers through both franchise systems, and company-owned operations.

