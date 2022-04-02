Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The specialty retailer reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $996.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Five Below had a return on equity of 27.29% and a net margin of 9.69%. Five Below’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.20 earnings per share.
Shares of FIVE stock opened at $162.68 on Friday. Five Below has a 1 year low of $143.44 and a 1 year high of $237.86. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $162.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $182.34. The company has a market cap of $9.11 billion, a PE ratio of 34.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.39.
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Five Below by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,704,218 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $973,255,000 after buying an additional 43,060 shares during the period. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Five Below in the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,148,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in shares of Five Below by 48.9% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 69,850 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $14,451,000 after buying an additional 22,933 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Five Below by 794.1% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 87,069 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $18,014,000 after buying an additional 77,331 shares during the period. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Five Below by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 3,954 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $818,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.35% of the company’s stock.
Five Below Company Profile (Get Rating)
Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and T-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, including glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty dÃ©cor, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.
