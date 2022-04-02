Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) Price Target Lowered to $250.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Jefferies Financial Group from $300.00 to $250.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Five Below’s Q1 2023 earnings at $0.62 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.26 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.71 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $3.11 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $5.70 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.77 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.56 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.90 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $3.81 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $7.03 EPS.
Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on FIVE. UBS Group raised Five Below from a neutral rating to a buy rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $215.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on Five Below from $235.00 to $230.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on Five Below from $240.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup raised Five Below from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the stock from $176.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Five Below from $276.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $223.72.
Shares of FIVE traded up $4.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $162.68. 1,159,338 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 869,064. Five Below has a 1 year low of $143.44 and a 1 year high of $237.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.91, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.39. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $162.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $182.34.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Five Below by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,704,218 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $973,255,000 after acquiring an additional 43,060 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Five Below by 21.9% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,606,342 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $460,827,000 after acquiring an additional 468,212 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its position in Five Below by 17.4% during the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,230,351 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $394,348,000 after acquiring an additional 330,390 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its position in Five Below by 3.3% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,700,844 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $300,726,000 after acquiring an additional 53,639 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riverbridge Partners LLC increased its position in Five Below by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,575,378 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $325,930,000 after acquiring an additional 32,198 shares during the last quarter. 99.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Five Below Company Profile (Get Rating)
Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and T-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, including glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty dÃ©cor, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.
