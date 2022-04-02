Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) Price Target Lowered to $250.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Jefferies Financial Group from $300.00 to $250.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Five Below’s Q1 2023 earnings at $0.62 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.26 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.71 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $3.11 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $5.70 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.77 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.56 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.90 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $3.81 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $7.03 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on FIVE. UBS Group raised Five Below from a neutral rating to a buy rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $215.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on Five Below from $235.00 to $230.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on Five Below from $240.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup raised Five Below from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the stock from $176.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Five Below from $276.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $223.72.

Shares of FIVE traded up $4.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $162.68. 1,159,338 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 869,064. Five Below has a 1 year low of $143.44 and a 1 year high of $237.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.91, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.39. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $162.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $182.34.

Five Below ( NASDAQ:FIVE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The specialty retailer reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.01. Five Below had a return on equity of 27.29% and a net margin of 9.69%. The firm had revenue of $996.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Five Below will post 4.95 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Five Below by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,704,218 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $973,255,000 after acquiring an additional 43,060 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Five Below by 21.9% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,606,342 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $460,827,000 after acquiring an additional 468,212 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its position in Five Below by 17.4% during the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,230,351 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $394,348,000 after acquiring an additional 330,390 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its position in Five Below by 3.3% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,700,844 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $300,726,000 after acquiring an additional 53,639 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riverbridge Partners LLC increased its position in Five Below by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,575,378 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $325,930,000 after acquiring an additional 32,198 shares during the last quarter. 99.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and T-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, including glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty dÃ©cor, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

