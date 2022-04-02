Five Star Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBC) Forecasted to Earn Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.51 Per Share

Five Star Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBC – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson lifted their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for Five Star Bancorp in a report issued on Wednesday, March 30th. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.51 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.50. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Five Star Bancorp’s FY2022 earnings at $2.26 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.68 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Five Star Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th.

Shares of NASDAQ FSBC opened at $28.99 on Thursday. Five Star Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $21.91 and a fifty-two week high of $33.98. The stock has a market cap of $499.99 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.61.

Five Star Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $23.15 million during the quarter. Five Star Bancorp had a return on equity of 20.92% and a net margin of 47.76%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FSBC. River Oaks Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Five Star Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $315,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Five Star Bancorp by 91.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 549,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,495,000 after buying an additional 262,518 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new stake in Five Star Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,812,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in Five Star Bancorp by 83.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 137,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,125,000 after buying an additional 62,354 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Five Star Bancorp by 62.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 152,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,584,000 after buying an additional 58,560 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.09% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. Five Star Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.69%.

Five Star Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Five Star Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company accepts various deposits, such as money market, noninterest-bearing and interest checking accounts, savings accounts, and time deposits.

