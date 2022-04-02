Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, Craig Hallum dropped their price target on Flex from $31.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th.

NASDAQ FLEX traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $18.51. The stock had a trading volume of 4,711,938 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,793,656. Flex has a 52-week low of $14.88 and a 52-week high of $19.50. The company has a market cap of $8.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Flex ( NASDAQ:FLEX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.13. Flex had a return on equity of 28.60% and a net margin of 3.96%. The firm had revenue of $6.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.31 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Flex will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Flex news, CEO Revathi Advaithi sold 32,367 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.08, for a total transaction of $552,828.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Flex by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP now owns 60,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,100,000 after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares during the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in Flex in the third quarter valued at $824,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Flex by 7.7% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 465,627 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,232,000 after acquiring an additional 33,251 shares during the last quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Flex by 51.1% in the third quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC now owns 1,116,039 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $19,732,000 after acquiring an additional 377,632 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in Flex in the third quarter valued at $1,890,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.93% of the company’s stock.

Flex Company Profile (Get Rating)

Flex Ltd. provides design, engineering, manufacturing, and supply chain services and solutions to original equipment manufacturers in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Flex Agility Solutions (FAS) and Flex Reliability Solutions (FRS). The company provides a portfolio of technologies in electrical/electronics, electromechanical, and software; and cross-industry technologies, including human machine interface, audio and video, system in package, miniaturization, IoT platforms, and power management.

